Gableman issues subpoenas to Milwaukee and Green Bay elections officials

Subpoenas have been issued by the attorney in charge of a Republican election review. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman subpoenaed Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg and Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys on Friday. He’s seeking information about private grants used to help run the 2020 presidential election. Both were signed by […]

Source: WRN.com







