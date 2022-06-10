Gableman invokes 5th amendment, elections probe found in contempt in open records case

A Dane County Judge has found the partisan elections probe into the 2020 election in contempt for failure to turn over documents in an open records case. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who leads the Office of Special Counsel, refused to answer questions on Friday after being called as a witness after comments […] Source: WRN.com







