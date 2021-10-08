Gableman hires Trump White House attorney for 2020 review who claims without evidence that election was stolen
The attorney, Andrew Kloster, has argued conservatives need prosecutors who will “let our boys off the hook.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Gableman hires Trump White House attorney for 2020 review who claims without evidence...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM
The attorney, Andrew Kloster, has argued conservatives need prosecutors who will "let our boys off the hook."
-
Oneida Nation Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19; students will transition...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM
School sites will close from Friday through October 15 as administrators monitor the situation, according to school district administrators.
-
150 years ago, the deadliest wildfire in American history devastated Peshtigo, northeast...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM
As many as 2,500 people perished from The Great Peshtigo Fire.
-
'Joyful determination': Brown County Library to expand five branches and its reach in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM
The county's library system will expand five of its nine branches in the next few years, including relocating some sites.
-
For Green Bay area special education parents and teachers, there's high stress and low...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM
State support for special education has decreased, and staff shortages and turnover make it difficult to provide required services.
-
Mauston Sports Classics: Mauston at Wautoma VB (Mauston wins 3rd Straight Conference...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2021 at 3:27 AM
-
Golden Eagles Claim 3rd Straight SCC Volleyball Conference Championship Down Wautoma 3-0
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2021 at 3:14 AM
-
Michael Gableman, the GOP attorney reviewing Wisconsin's 2020 election, is backing off on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2021 at 1:45 AM
In a dramatic turnaround, an attorney reviewing the 2020 election for Assembly Republicans canceled interviews and backed off on subpoenas he issued days ago.
-
Golden House pantry uses hydroponic food system to help clients, kids staying at shelter...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 10:56 PM
The pantry serves those at the shelter or in the transitional living program at Golden House as well as families who use the house's other services .
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.