Future Uncertain For Minneapolis-Chicago Amtrak Route
The future is uncertain for a proposed Minneapolis-to-Chicago Amtrak route. Minnesota lawmakers left money for the new train line out of the current state budget. In Wisconsin, lawmakers gave their approval to 300-thousand dollars for environmental studies to be conducted. Backers say the big project would cost between 130-and-140-million dollars. The lack of Minnesota funding puts the idea on hold, for now. The route would likely go through the Mauston-Tomah area.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics welcomes new physician10 hours ago
- Heroin Warning Issued for La Crosse County Along with Surrounding Counties11 hours ago
- UW Study Finds Wisconsin Farmland Values Up 10 Percent in 201811 hours ago
- Tony Evers finds more cash for teen correctional facilities, but says he may need more tim...11 hours ago
- Ex-Packers linebacker Nick Perry lists Suamico house for $579,90014 hours ago
- Serial toilet clogger, a new B&B, the weirdest video of people eating: Stories you lov...2 days ago
- Mary Burke steps down from Madison school board3 days ago
- Brewers shut out in Cincinnati 1-04 days ago
- Bucks Open Summer League4 days ago
- Chris Taylor – No, voucher schools have not raised property taxes by $1B1 week ago
- Jon Erpenbach – State Sen. Erpenbach's gas tax claim gets the green light1 week ago
- Scott Walker – Is Wisconsin a Top 10 state for health care coverage?2 weeks ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.