Future Uncertain For Minneapolis-Chicago Amtrak Route

The future is uncertain for a proposed Minneapolis-to-Chicago Amtrak route. Minnesota lawmakers left money for the new train line out of the current state budget. In Wisconsin, lawmakers gave their approval to 300-thousand dollars for environmental studies to be conducted. Backers say the big project would cost between 130-and-140-million dollars. The lack of Minnesota funding puts the idea on hold, for now. The route would likely go through the Mauston-Tomah area.

Source: WRJC.com





