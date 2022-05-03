Future of abortion in Wisconsin hinges on SCOTUS ‘Roe’ decision

Most abortions would likely become illegal again in Wisconsin if a leaked majority opinion draft by the U-S Supreme Court holds up. Wisconsin has actually had a little-known abortion ban on the books since 1849. It was rendered unenforceable by the landmark Roe versus Wade U-S Supreme Court ruling of 1973. But if Roe is […] Source: WRN.com







