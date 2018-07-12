Funeral Saturday for Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr

The funeral for Sun Prairie Fire Department Lieutenant Cory Barr is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14 at Sun Prairie High School. Barr died Tuesday in an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie caused by a ruptured gas main. There will be private service Friday evening, according to a post on the Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Facebook page. […]

