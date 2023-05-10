Funeral Friday for slain deputy Kaitie Leising

Funeral services for slain St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising will be Friday at Hudson High School. Sheriff Scott Knudson said the 29-year-old was killed last weekend on what should have been a routine impaired driver call “For reasons that we’ll probably never know, this morally bankrupt and ethically challenged criminal decides to turn […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.