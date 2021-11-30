Funeral for Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook

Funeral services were held Tuesday in Plover for Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, who contracted COVID on the job and died. State Patrol Lieutenant Nate Henriksen “We are very grateful for this opportunity today, that we can have our troopers . . . and the law enforcement community to come out here and […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.