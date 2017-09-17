Fuller, Lois J., age 91 of North Freedom

Lois J. Fuller, age 91, of North Freedom, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the North Freedom United Methodist Church. Pastor Carol Quinn will officiate. Interment will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Saturday, September 23rd, from 10:00 until the time of service at the church.

Lois was born October 15, 1925 in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Thomas and Marvel (Miller) Leece. She married Arthur W. Fuller on February 14, 1945 in Texas. Lois worked at the Sauk County Health Care Center for over 30 years.

She enjoyed Spending time with her family, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, and birdwatching.

Lois was a member of the North Freedom United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas & Marvel Leece; husband, Arthur Fuller; one sister and two brothers.

Survivors include her sons: Gary (Joyce) Fuller and David (Carol) Fuller; Daughters: Sandra (Gary) Nehring and Cheryl (James) Burris; brother, Donald “Pete” Leece.

She was loved by 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren

Further survived by one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Joyce Reinfeldt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to North Freedom United Methodist Church.

