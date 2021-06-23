Fuchs, Mary H. 66 Age 66 of Friendship

Mary H. Fuchs, age 66, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Mary was born December 24, 1954, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Robert and Merlyne (Reinholz) Schmid. Mary was married to Thomas Fuchs in 1996 until his passing in 2005. Mary loved animals. She had a house full of beloved cats, dog, ferrets, and sugar gliders. She loved to fish and sit by the water. She also loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Michael Schmid.

Survivors include her significant other, Ralph Albert; son, Tommie Sampley; daughters: Tonya Sampley and Theresa (Bryan Magnus-Miller) Parrish; grandchildren: Jeremiah Irving, Jeffery Wenzel, Jacob Wenzel, Thomas Wenzel, Tia Kraning, Trenton Sampley, Caitrin Lonzo, Chloe Sampley, and Hailey Parrish; great-grandchildren: Leon Siemon, Leo Siemon, and Callie Jo Irving; brother, Timothy (Holly) Schmid. Further survived by an aunt, Helen Reinholz – who was more like a sister to her.

A Celebration of Life Celebration for Mary is planned for later this fall.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







