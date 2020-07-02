Frostman credits additional hires for improvement in taking unemployment claims

Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman says additional hiring has enabled the agency to more unemployment cases. “We’ve added a thousand either employees or contractors since the start of COVID-19 to go from 500 to about 1600, and that’s starting to pay off,” Frostman told WHBY. “When we first brought them on in late […]

