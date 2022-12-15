From wrapping paper to leftovers: Tips for recycling and reducing waste this holiday season
'Extended supervision' includes rules for inmates to transition into society. Often, the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Extended supervision rules for former inmates are seen as so broad and vague they are subject to nearly any interpretation a probation officer wants to apply.
Cecil woman dies after vehicle slips off ice-covered road Wednesday north of Bonduel
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2022 at 3:17 PM
An 81-year-old Cecil woman died after she lost control of her car Wednesday night on Town Line Road, almost two miles north of Bonduel.
What is extended supervision in Wisconsin and what are the 18 standard rules?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Upon release, inmates may get additional rules to follow, on top of the standard 18 rules.
Marlin Dixon yearned for freedom within the rules of his post-prison life. Now, after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Marlin Dixon grew to manhood behind bars. After his release in 2020, he focused on finding happiness and peace. Instead, he ended up in the hospital, nearly dead.
Winter storm dumps snow statewide, causing school closings and power outages across...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 15, 2022 at 2:23 PM
A winter storm dropped anywhere from 2 to 15 inches of snow across Wisconsin, with Bayfield County getting the most snow.
Meet our new Great Lakes reporter Caitlin Looby. She wants to hear from you.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
We want to hear from you: What environmental stories should we be telling about the Great Lakes?
West's all-female STEM group introduces girls to science and health care, breaks barriers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2022 at 11:07 AM
The group, Serious About STEM, connects students with mentors and exposes them to different career paths in STEM. Plus, they conduct college research.
Need help finding books for kids? Here are 35 books that Wisconsin librarians say fly off...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Finding books that are fun for your child can be hard, so we asked librarians for their best recommendations for English and Spanish readers.
