From Vernon County Sheriff
Vernon County Sheriff Is are asking for your help. On March 30th, at approximately 8:30 AM, two coolers were taken from the area of Main Street (Highway 82) and Glass Street, in De Soto. One of the coolers was green & white and the other was a red and white color. There were names on the coolers. The person who took the coolers was an older male driving a red colored SUV with a “hatchback.” Perhaps this was a misunderstanding and the property will be returned. If not, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123 or Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477.
Source: WRJC.com
