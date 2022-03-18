From the world's largest toilet paper mill to shutdown, Georgia-Pacific's Day Street Mill supported generations of Green Bay families
Georgia-Pacific’s decision to shut down its Day Street mill in Green Bay will end more than a century of family supporting jobs.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Holden, Dewey F. Age 90 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Brown County Democratic Party falsely implies two Green Bay council members facing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM
Council incumbents Mark Steuer and Brian Johnson say Green Bay elections were imperfect in 2020, but not stolen.
7 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM
So far, four of the Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.
Check out the new Paine Art Center and Gardens exhibit
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
"Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence" highlights a new form of beadwork at the Paine. It's on display through May 22.
Robin Vos' statement on voter fraud emboldens Wisconsin election deniers without...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Vos' statement emboldened proponents of the unsupported narrative that fraud played into Wisconsin's election outcome
2 inches of snow possible in Green Bay and Appleton, but it will likely melt quickly
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2022 at 12:05 AM
National Weather Service meteorologists are not sure exactly how much snow will accumulate, if any, due to mild temperatures in recent days.
Wisconsin man faces felony charges in Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM
The FBI says a former Pulaski man used bear spray on Capitol police during the Jan. 6 insurrection and planned to make a return with paintball guns
Green Bay police still don't know who robbed Capital Credit Union, but they released a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM
Police said they believe the man is about 40 years old and was wearing a Brewers sweatshirt at the time of the holdup.
