From the archives: Warrant brings new hope in '84 Saratoga homicide

Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert weigh in on Kenosha shootings and protests on 'Daily Show'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 10:31 PM
"Black people are tired of hearing 'I'm sorry,'" Noah said. "What they are...hearing is, 'I'm sorry, and I'm sorry that it's going to happen again.'"
After teen is charged with killing 2 at protests over Jacob Blake shooting, turmoil in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 10:18 PM
Police reported the arrest of the person accused of shooting to death two Kenosha protesters and the wounding of another.
Kenosha updates: Madison soccer team latest to postpone game; Kenosha PD releases details...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 10:09 PM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
Brown County coronavirus: Local cases approach 5,200 as Wisconsin death toll hits 1,100
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM
COVID-19 continues to kill an average of two Brown County residents per week. Throughout Wisconsin, more than 1,100 people with the virus have died.
Wisconsin Lutheran College won't host Mike Pence for commencement, citing Kenosha unrest
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 9:55 PM
Pence and the college changed plans citing unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Severe threat continues into Friday, forecasters say; hot and humid across the southern...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 9:48 PM
Severe storms are possible across much of Wisconsin on Thursday into Thursday night and again on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha protest homicides, considered himself militia
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 9:22 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest Tuesday, thought of himself as a militia member.
Cosmetology license takes more training hours than policing, but comparison oversimplifies
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 9:21 PM
Former Bay Port High School dance coach gets 3 years probation for stealing thousands...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 27, 2020 at 8:41 PM
Brittany N. Rowell, 33, of Green Bay was found guilty of two counts of stealing nearly $7,000 from her work since 2015.
