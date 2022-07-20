From sea planes to city-sized campgrounds, here are 5 things you probably didn't know about EAA AirVenture
EAA AirVenture 2022 kicks off July 25. Here are a few fact you probably didn’t know about the event even if you’ve visited in the past.
Bader, Thomas Age 69 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM
Siller, Jacqueline “Jacque” Lee Age 68 of Lodi
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM
Laack, Marge A. Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM
Austin, William (Billy) J. Age 78 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM
Hotels, AirBnb rentals packed from Green Bay to Fond du Lac as AirVenture, Packers,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM
European soccer, AirVenture, Packers training camp and more are all packed into a 10 day period that tourism officials expect will bring visitor spending back to pre-pandemic levels.
How a Kaukauna meat raffle launched a thousand crisis texts, giving Wisconsin a new way...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 20, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Text crisis lines like the Hopeline have saved hundreds of lives since its start in 2013, organizers say. Texting appeals most to young people
Hoping to catch a glimpse of EAA AirVenture's daily air shows? Here are 6 restaurants...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 20, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Locals and EAA regulars mix at these Oshkosh-area restaurants known for having a view of the AirVenture air shows.
Wisconsin Republican Bryan Steil joins House Democrats in vote to codify same-sex marriage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2022 at 2:02 AM
Wisconsin Republican Rep. Bryan Steil joined Democrats Tuesday in voting to codify same-sex marriage. The rest of the GOP delegation opposed the bill.
