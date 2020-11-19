From 'HOLY BALLS' to New York Times: The spotlight is on Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg
Katie Rosenberg’s Twitter skills are strong, and they are helping her gain plenty of attention more than 200 days after her viral “HOLY BALLS” tweet.
Victim dies after being removed from burning house in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM
The resident was taken to a local hospital and died from their injuries.
Wisconsin colleges say rapid COVID-19 tests have worked. Can they help slow the state's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 19, 2020 at 2:43 PM
Can antigen tests help rein in rampant spread in places like the Oshkosh-Neenah metro area, which as of Thursday ranked among the 20 U.S. metro areas that had seen the most cases per capita, according to The New York Times? Experts say they might, […]
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM
Wisconsin recount gets off to a rough start as Elections Commission repeatedly clashes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM
Wisconsin's recount turned into a partisan brawl Wednesday night, well before the first votes began to be retallied.
Trump campaign seeks recount of ballots in Wisconsin in liberal Milwaukee and Dane...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2020 at 5:46 AM
The Trump campaign has filed a petition to conduct recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Evers says he will extend mask mandate into New Year
by Bob Hague on November 19, 2020 at 12:56 AM
One day after Wisconsin saw the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Governor Tony Evers has extended a State of Emergency, and reissued his original mask mandate. “I’m announcing I’ll be […]
Record of nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
by Bob Hague on November 19, 2020 at 12:47 AM
Another day, another negative COVID-19 record for Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported 7,989 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than 200 above the previous record. Your #COVID19_WI update shows another record high number […]
Wausau insurance broker charged with selling unapproved drugs from India to Medicare...
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 18, 2020 at 11:32 PM
Kenneth Zipperer bought prescription drugs that were not approved by the FDA and sold them for cash, according to a federal indictment.
From Dahmer to Gein to Avery: Is Wisconsin snake-bitten when it comes to notorious crimes?
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 18, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Criminal justice experts say that while Wisconsin has its share of bizarre and notorious crimes, it's a far cry from what happens in larger states.
