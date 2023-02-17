From gay rights to abortion access and property rights. Where 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates stand on big rulings.
Here’s what the candidates say about previous decisions made by the U.S. and Wisconsin Supreme Courts.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
From gay rights to abortion access and property rights. Where 2023 Wisconsin Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2023 at 8:55 PM
-
Oneida Nation's environmental restoration project to receive funding in proposed state...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 8:27 PM
Part of Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget includes helping to fund the Oneida Nation's environmental restoration project on the reservation.
-
Bice: Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly was paid $120,000 by Republicans to work on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2023 at 8:03 PM
Former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly was directly involved in the plans by Wisconsin Republicans to covertly convene a slate of fake electors.
-
Changing temps, windy conditions: Here are 4 things to know about sturgeon spearing...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM
The 2023 season has seen fewer harvested sturgeon and spearers because of warmer temperatures and windy conditions. Here's what to know about weekend 2.
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/16
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM
-
Bangor Boys Basketball Holds Off Royall Claims Another SBC Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM
-
Hunkins, Wilhorn Lead Necedah Past New Lisbon in SBC BB
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM
-
Bice: Prosecutors asked for prison time in three felony cases. Each time, Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz gave probation in three felony cases in which children were sexually assaulted or criminally neglected by an adult.
-
Green Bay Packers Foundation spurs additional investments in Give BIG Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM
The Give BIG Green Bay online giving day runs from noon Feb. 21 to noon Feb. 22.
