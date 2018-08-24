From field to the farmers market, Ia Lee's flower bouquets are a labor of love
Ia Lee's fresh-cut flower bouquets are a labor of love that starts on 3 acres in Ledgeview and ends with happy customers at Saturday Farmers Market
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
