From a sub sandwich to superheroes, these babies in Wisconsin NICUs are dressed up for their first Halloween
The patients’ parents have been invited to dress their babies up in costumes and photograph them as part of a social media contest.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Milwaukee Dem is vocal supporter as Assembly sends GOP literacy screening bill to Evers
by bhague@wrn.com on October 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM
Students would be screened for literacy skills at least three times each school year in kindergarten through second-grade, under a bill headed to the governor’s desk. On the Assembly floor Tuesday, Racine Republican Robert Wittke explained the […]
Green Bay area launches new effort to address homelessness in the region
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 3:10 PM
Community leaders on Wednesday laid out a blueprint they feel will help end homelessness in the Green Bay area.
'It was an awesome sight': Elk spotted wandering around Wisconsin Rapids
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on October 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM
People in Wisconsin Rapids have reported elk sightings within city limits, and the police department even caught an encounter on camera.
Wisconsin Democrat running for U.S. Senate threatens lawsuit to ensure absentee ballots...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 1:41 PM
A Democrat running for Senate filed a precursor to a lawsuit telling officials to change their practices to ensure absentee ballots remain secret.
Here's what to know about COVID vaccine booster shots in Wisconsin, who's eligible,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Here's what to know about who should get a COVID-19 booster shot and how.
A look back at 2020 underscores the role the education divide played in Joe Biden's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Helping to put Biden over the top last year was the white college vote, which represents almost a third of the state's electorate.
Green Bay's proposed 2022 spending plan affected by election year, federal help, new hires
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Here are a few highlights of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich's 2022 proposed budget.
Eric Walters, who showed resilience, perseverance in face of little-known disease, dies
by Stevens Point Journal on October 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Eric Walters' battle with Kelch disease helped doctors at the Mayo Clinic "better understand" how the little-known, rare disease behaves.
