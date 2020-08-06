From a mother's worried call to a crying officer, new video and documents reveal circumstances around fatal Sheboygan police shooting
Body camera footage and documents show some of what led up to the shooting death of 32-year-old Sheboygan resident Kevan Ruffin on July 2.
Noah’s Ark in the Dells closes for season
by WRN Contributor on August 6, 2020 at 5:26 PM
It’s the middle of summer, but a popular Wisconsin Dells attraction is shutting down for the season. Noah’s Ark Waterpark Will Remain Closed For 2020. We will be back Summer 2021! Please visit https://t.co/H4nqOp4vgp for the full story. […]
Eagle populations are up, reducing wait time for feathers for Indigenous ceremonies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2020 at 5:18 PM
Wait times for eagle feathers for use in ceremonies by Indigenous people are decreasing thanks to significantly increasing eagle populations.
Brown County coronavirus: Death toll reaches 52, total cases hit 4,100
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2020 at 5:12 PM
The rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Brown County in the past week was 4.6%, an improvement over the 6.1% positive rate in the previous 7 days.
Advocate Aurora, facing shortage of supplies, will close most testing sites, stop testing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM
Due to a shortage of tests, Advocate Aurora Health announced it will stop testing some patients before surgeries and will centralize testing at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.
'None of us asked to be laid off': Here are the stories of unemployed Wisconsin residents...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2020 at 4:21 PM
With the end of the $600-a-week federal unemployment benefit, Wisconsin residents are worried about paying bills in the midst of a pandemic.
Wisconsin gas prices drop below $2 in much of state; Fond du Lac is lowest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2020 at 4:13 PM
If you want to pay the cheapest price for gasoline in Wisconsin, head to Fond du Lac.
Show of hands: New Green Bay mural calls attention to voter registration during pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2020 at 4:12 PM
Nonpartisan voter registration groups say a new mural painted in downtown Green Bay will call much-needed attention to voter registration efforts.
