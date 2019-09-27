Friske, Ruby L. Age 96 of Mauston and Formerly of Tomah and Kendall

Ruby L. Friske, 96 of Mauston and formerly of Tomah and Kendall, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hillsboro.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the services. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.