Friendship Woman Faces 3rd Offense OWI

A Friendship Woman is facing her 3rd Offense OWI after being pulled over on August 7th. A State Trooper noticed a vehicle driving in the Town of Lemonweir at a slow rate of speed. The Trooper also noticed the vehicle drifting over the center line several times. The vehicle eventually pulled itself off onto the side of the road where the trooper conducted the traffic stop. The trooper made contact with the driver 46 year old Elisa Lima. He observed her showing signs of impairment including slow breathing, dry mouth, disorientation, and constricted pupils. The Trooper conducted a field sobriety test and observed several clues of impairment. A warrant for a blood draw was conducted on Lima, who also faces 2 counts of Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





