Friendship Man Passes Out in Car While Leaving it Running
A Friendship man is facing his 6th Offense OWI. Authorities were dispatched to Fern Avenue in Adams County due to a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Authorities found a man later identified as 43 year old Paul D. Williams passed out with the car still running. A Naloxone kit had to be used as well as life saving measures to get Williams to come too. Williams was overheard saying he had been snorting heroin before losing consciousness. Williams passed out with the car running and his foot on the break. He is also facing a charge of Felony bail Jumping.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Missing mother and daughter have been reunited with family in Dale, friend says7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids, Wood County police logs: Fish head, guts left outside bedroom window8 hours ago
- A Father's Day fire created a scar of ashes in Iola's downtown 20 years ago. The...8 hours ago
- Two Senate Republicans are “no” votes on state budget9 hours ago
- Neitzel (Kraiss), Mary Louise Age 80 of New Lisbon9 hours ago
- City of Tomah Meetings10 hours ago
- State sends out $1.9 billion to schools for high cost programs11 hours ago
- Wisconsin secures settlement funds for victims of ITT Tech loan fraud scheme12 hours ago
- 4-H Clubs Invited to Help Create, Name New Ice Cream Flavor12 hours ago
- Cherry Production Was Off During Past Growing Season12 hours ago
- WPA Offering Grants for PRRS & PEDv Testing12 hours ago
- Search For Missing Child Resumes Along Wisconsin River1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.