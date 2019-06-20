Friendship Man Passes Out in Car While Leaving it Running

A Friendship man is facing his 6th Offense OWI. Authorities were dispatched to Fern Avenue in Adams County due to a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Authorities found a man later identified as 43 year old Paul D. Williams passed out with the car still running. A Naloxone kit had to be used as well as life saving measures to get Williams to come too. Williams was overheard saying he had been snorting heroin before losing consciousness. Williams passed out with the car running and his foot on the break. He is also facing a charge of Felony bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





