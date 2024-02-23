Friendship Man Arrested for 4th Offense OWI

BRADLEY R. MENARD, 36 years of age, from Friendship, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. While on routine patrol, a Wisconsin State Trooper came across a truck in the median near the 91.5 eastbound mile marker on I90/94.

The trooper located MENARD at the scene. MENARD advised the trooper that he had swallowed cocaine while he was driving. An Operating While Impaired investigation ensued. MENARD declined to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. MENARD was placed under arrest for OWI 4th and transported to the hospital for medical clearance and a legal blood draw prior to be transported to the Sauk County Jail. A dog was located in the vehicle and removed for safe keeping by the Sauk County Humane Society.

Source: WRJC.com







