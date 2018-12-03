Friends of Necedah Wildlife Refuge to Host Free Presentation on Whooping Cranes December 15th

The iconic endangered Whooping Crane has a long and dynamic story. Visit Necedah Siegler Memorial Library on Saturday, December 15th at 1pm, for a free presentation on the Eastern flock. From habits to history, learn all about North America’s tallest bird. Join Refuge Wildlife Biologist, Brad Strobel, as he discusses management and recaps the successes of 2018.

Source: WRJC.com





