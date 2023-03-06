Friday night in Regional Semi-Final Games Boys Basketball

Division 2

La Crosse Central 65 Tomah 42

Division 3

West Salem 80 Adams-Friendship 37

Wisconsin Dells 87 Wautoma 60

Elk Mound 68 Mauston 40

Division 4

Mineral Point 58 Cashton 52

Bangor 54 La Crosse Aquinas 52

Stratford 55 Necedah 38

Division 5

Royall 80 Gilmanton 39

Hillsboro 61 Alma Center Lincoln 57

Source: WRJC.com







