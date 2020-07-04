Friday COVID-19 numbers: 5.7 percent positive as cases top 24,000

The percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased on Friday, as total tests decreased heading into the holiday weekend. The Department of Health Services reported 579 of 10,186 new test results came back positive. That’s 5.7 percent and compares to 4.2 percent positive from more than 12,000 tests on Thursday. We urge you […]

