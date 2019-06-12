French Fry Fire Leads to Minor Damage in Kalahari Resort Condo

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at approximately 5:56PM, the Delton Fire Department was notified of a fire inside of a condo unit at the Kalahari Resort. Officers from the Lake Delton Police Department arrived and were able to confirm the condo was not occupied but was full of smoke. Upon arrival of the fire department, the fire was confirmed to have been fully extinguished by automatic fire sprinklers. Kalahari Resort staff evacuated occupants. The fire department used fans to remove smoke and assisted Kalahari staff with cleaning up water. The cause of the fire was determined to be cooking related – a teen occupant had left the room while cooking french fries on the stove top but forgot to turn the burner off. There was an occupant asleep in the condo at the time of the fire who stated she woke up to flames in the kitchen and observed the sprinklers turn on immediately after that.

There were no injuries to emergency responders or guests of the resort. The Kalahari Resort remains open for business and guests were allowed to return to their condos approximately 45 minutes later. There was minor fire and water damage to the kitchen.

The Delton Fire Department would like to take the opportunity to thank the Kalahari Resort management, security, and maintenance staff for their quick and professional response. This particular incident is another wonderful example of how sprinkler systems save lives and property. There were two people inside the condo when a volatile grease fire occurred but not a single person was injured and only the condo with the fire was affected.

The Delton Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Kilbourn Fire Department (automatic mutual aid), Dells-Delton EMS, Lake Delton Police Department, and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

Source: WRJC.com





