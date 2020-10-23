Freightliner v G6 Accident Leads to Power Outage Near Wyeville No Serious Injuries Reported

A 2 vehicle crash on State Highway 21 sent 1 person to the hospital and caused a power outage in the area for about 40 minutes.

At about 10:40am Thursday, during a period of heavy rain, a 2020 Freightliner and 2009 Pontiac G6 struck each other head on while traveling on Hwy 21 near 2nd Ave, in Wyeville. The Freightliner continued across the highway into the eastbound ditch and struck a power pole, causing electrical lines to fall onto the highway.

The Pontiac continued into the westbound lane where the driver needed to be extricated by Tomah Fire Rescue Tech’s. The driver was then transported by Tomah Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

The power was out for 9 customers for about 40 minutes while Oakdale Electric fixed the downed power line.

Traffic was diverted off of Hwy 21 for about 4 hours while the road was being cleared.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Technicians, Oakdale Electric, and the Monroe County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigations by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.