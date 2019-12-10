Freightliner Drifts off HWY 82 in Vernon County

On Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7:18am, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call, reporting a semi that had slid out of control crossing State Highway 82, just west of Lafarge. Thomas J. Andrew, 65 from rural Lafarge was traveling north on Slayback Rd. when he lost control on the ice-covered road. The 1996 Freightliner, owned by Gordon Nemec, slid through the intersection at State Highway 82. The semi traveled across both lanes and went into the ditch on the north side. The fully loaded trailer was blocking both lanes of travel. Andrew, the only occupant denied any injuries. The highway was reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes.

Source: WRJC.com





