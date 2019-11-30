Freezing rain, snow Sunday to make holiday weekend travel across Wisconsin dangerous
A major storm will bring a gradient of wintry weather across Wisconsin: freezing rain in the south to more than a foot of snow in the north.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
