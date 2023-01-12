Freezing rain results in extensive Interstate closure, but no serious injuries.

During the early morning hours of January 11, 2023 the northeast corner of Monroe County received rainfall while the temperature was in the upper 20s, which resulted in a significant ice event in the affected area.

I-94 between Tomah and Warrens was the primary effected area and the Interstate remains closed at this time. We anticipate that limited traffic on I-94 will begin around 4:00 PM will additional delayed recoveries of vehicles that are well off the roadway over the next several days.

As of this time law enforcement has responded to at least 11 slide offs with no damage, 12 crashes with property damage and 1 crash with minor injuries.

Primary responding agencies are the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol with assistance from Tomah Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Warrens Fire Department, Tomah Fire Department and EMS as well as numerous towing and recovery companies.

Source: WRJC.com







