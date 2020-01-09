Freezing drizzle and black ice on roads in northeast counties Thursday
A winter weather advisory for freezing rain and a light glaze of ice is in effect until 3 p.m. The weather and roads will warm up later in the afternoon.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
