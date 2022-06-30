Freeman, Jerry R. Age 78 of Mauston
Jerry R. Freeman, age 78, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away at home with his wife at his side on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Jerry was born February 10, 1944, in Boone, Mississippi. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, WI in 1962. Out of high school, Jerry worked at American Motors in Kenosha. He opened his own business, “Badger Ceramic Tile” installing all types of floors, tile, carpet, and marble having done many bars, churches, baths, etc.
Jerry loved the outdoors- he loved gardening, hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and was an accomplished bean bag player. He had many friends and he loved helping others. Jerry always had a great smile, loving heart, and loved to tell jokes.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Edith & stepfather who raised him: L.C. Wamsley, and his father: Howard Freeman.
He is survived by his wife Dianna the love of his life for 36 years; children: William (Tina) Freeman, Jerrilyn King & Roy (Janet) Freeman, and brothers: Larry Freeman & Mike (Jan) Wamsley. He is further survived by his grandchildren, other relatives & friends.
There will be a celebration of Jerry’s life on Saturday, July 23, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Bavarian Campground in Juneau County. A dish to pass would be appreciated.
Jerry will be sadly missed by everyone, especially by his wife Dianna.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
