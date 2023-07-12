Free Stop the Bleed class to be held on July 25
Gundersen St. Joseph’s is offering a free Stop the Bleed class to the community. The class will be held at Gundersen St. Joseph’s at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that trains the public to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. The course teaches participants to promptly recognize life-threatening emergencies and provides them with the skills to stop a bleeding person. Participants learn three quick techniques to help save a life before someone bleeds out. This includes how to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound, how to pack a wound to control bleeding, and how to correctly apply a tourniquet. Learning these techniques builds confidence in the course participants, which can empower them to assist in an emergency and potentially save a life.
The class is led by certified Stop the Bleed instructors who are passionate about educating others on these lifesaving skills. These experienced professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and practical expertise to the class, creating an engaging and interactive learning environment for all participants.
The class is free of charge. There are a limited number of spots available, so it is encouraged to call early to register. For more information, or to register, call (608) 489-8126.
Source: WRJC.com
