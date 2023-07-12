Free Stop the Bleed class to be held on July 25

Gundersen St. Joseph’s is offering a free Stop the Bleed class to the community. The class will be held at Gundersen St. Joseph’s at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that trains the public to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. The course teaches participants to promptly recognize life-threatening emergencies and provides them with the skills to stop a bleeding person. Participants learn three quick techniques to help save a life before someone bleeds out. This includes how to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound, how to pack a wound to control bleeding, and how to correctly apply a tourniquet. Learning these techniques builds confidence in the course participants, which can empower them to assist in an emergency and potentially save a life.

The class is led by certified Stop the Bleed instructors who are passionate about educating others on these lifesaving skills. These experienced professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and practical expertise to the class, creating an engaging and interactive learning environment for all participants.

The class is free of charge. There are a limited number of spots available, so it is encouraged to call early to register. For more information, or to register, call (608) 489-8126.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.