Free, low-cost health screenings at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center
In order to lead a healthy lifestyle, it’s important to take control of your health. Knowing your specific risks for developing heart disease and diabetes can help you be proactive in making healthier life choices.
Attend the health fair at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center, Thursday, September 15 from 7 to 10 am. Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available. Lipid profile tests will also be available for only $20. This test measures your good cholesterol, bad cholesterol, and triglycerides. Fasting is optional.
Once your tests are completed, Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals will review your results with you, and tell you what they mean. You may also be given tips and resources to help reduce your risk for developing diabetes and heart disease. Results will be sent to your primary care provider.
The information you receive from these tests, along with the educational tools you will be given, are important steps in positively impacting your health. Appointments are required for all services, so call 608-254-5888 to reserve your spot today!
Delton Family Medical Center is located at 28 Commerce Street in Wisconsin Dells.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Sparta High School Student Athlete Killed in Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 8:42 PM
-
Union Center Veteran Surprised with “Cadillac” of Wheel Chairs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM
-
Free, low-cost health screenings at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM
-
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos withdraws subpoenas Michael Gableman had issued to local...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM
Vos sent letters to the mayors of Madison and Green Bay and Wisconsin Elections Commission officials withdrawing subpoenas issued by Gableman.
-
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized;...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM
The Madison-area UW hospitals and clinics employ 3,400 nurses, and many demand a return to bargaining rights they enjoyed before Act 10.
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers weighs in on UW Health nurses' union effort, urges management...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM
Differing interpretations of the law are pitting the governor and hundreds of nurses against UW Health administrators.
-
Jurkowski, John J. Age 76 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM
-
The hummingbirds are leaving Wisconsin for the year. Where are they going? Here's what we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM
Hummingbirds are getting ready for their fall migration. Here's where they go.
-
Packers Foundation gives more than $1.5 million to Wisconsin community, sports and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Green Bay Packers foundation provided money to organizations in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Outagamie counties.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.