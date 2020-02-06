Free Kids Fishery at Bires Pond a Go for Saturday February 8th

The Free Kids Fishery at Bires Pond will take place this Saturday February 8th from 8am until noon. There are 30 spots still open for this event. The first 100 kids to arrive to the event will receive a free fishing rod. There will also be free food and cocoa available to the kids at the event.

Source: WRJC.com





