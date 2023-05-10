Free Health Screenings to be held in Wonewoc on June 8.

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gundersen St. Joseph’s is once again offering free health screenings as part of their commitment to community health. The screenings will take place in the Lower Level of the Wonewoc Public Library 7-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8. The screenings will consist of a free cholesterol panel and fasting blood sugar test – both of which require a simple finger prick of blood and could help indicate unknown health conditions such as high cholesterol or risk of diabetes.

Individuals can also have their blood pressure and BMI checked, enjoy some healthy snacks, and chat one-on-one with staff regarding advanced care planning, social services, and financial assistance.

The free health screenings are designed to help individuals learn more about managing their health and reducing their risk of developing chronic conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure – all of which can lead to major conditions such as heart disease, stroke, heart attack, chronic kidney disease and more.

Cholesterol and fasting blood sugar tests require nine hours of fasting prior to taking the test. Free health screenings last approximately 20 minutes and are by appointment only. There are a limited number of appointments available so participants are encouraged to call early to schedule their appointment. For more information, or to make an appointment, call (608) 464-3575.

Source: WRJC.com







