Free contact tracing course from Johns Hopkins will make an interviewer-detective-counselor out of you
Brennan Foley took the free course in case he could help and earn money in the pandemic. He says the skills are invaluable.
Did you test positive for COVID-19? Tell us about it
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2020 at 2:17 PM
Fill out the form and a reporter may be in touch with you.
More Resch Center concerts get pushed back to 2021; John Fogerty, AJR canceled
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2020 at 1:56 PM
Lauren Daigle and Reba McEntire have moved their Resch Center shows to 2021.
Crop Report: Memorial Day Weekend Brings Surge of Summer
on May 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM
With spring tillage all but four percent complete, farmers raced toward the finish line during the past week to wrap up their planting activity and prepare for the first crop hay harvest.
OSHA, WABA Team Up to Address Grain-Handling Hazards
on May 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM
The U.
Wisconsin Farms Can Apply USDA Financial Assistance Program
on May 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Agricultural producers can now apply for USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which provides direct payments to offset the financial impacts farmers suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alliant Energy Announces New Solar Projects in Wisconsin
on May 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Alliant Energy announced plans to acquire and advance 675 megawatts of solar in mostly rural areas in six Wisconsin counties.
Trempealeau, Door County Fairs Canceled. State Fair Next?
on May 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Two additional counties have announced that their county fair boards have called off plans for 2020 festivities on Tuesday.
When some Wisconsin residents resisted, officials grappled with how to enforce...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The statewide stay-at-home order tasked health officials, police officers and prosecutors with enforcing an order that often changed by the day, but was meant to fight a deadly pandemic.
