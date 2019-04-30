Free Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Testing May 9th at Necedah Family Medical Center

Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes by reserving your space at the upcoming health fair being held at Mile Bluff – Necedah Family Medical Center.

In addition to these services, cholesterol screenings will be available for a small fee.

Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center in Necedah on Thursday, May 9. Appointments are required for all services, and are available from 7 to 10 am. Call 608-565-2000 to reserve your spot today!

Source: WRJC.com





