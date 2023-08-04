Frantal, Mary A. Age 73 of Mauston
Mary A.Frantal, 73, of Mauston, passed away peacefully at Fairview Nursing Home, surrounded
by family.
Mary was born November 11, 1949 to Thomas and Theresa (Grabowski) Skalak, Sr. at home.
She met Robert Frantal in 1977, after being set up on a blind date by her friend. They united in
marriage March 25, 1978 at Como Community Church in Lake Geneva, WI. Together they
raised six children. He preceded her in death, May 20, 2023 .
Mary worked as a sales associate for Walmart in Lake Geneva. She helped open several
stores, working for them for 29 years. She made some lasting friendships over the years.
She enjoyed gardening, knitting and crocheting. Mary was also an avid hunter and enjoyed
spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Kelly (John) Key, VA, Erin (Mike) Downey, IL, Tony (Susie)
Frantal, WI, Dawn Bradshaw, WI, Carrie (Rick) Peterson, MN, Rob (Robbie) Frantal, CA, Brady
& Ben Frantal, Nathan (Kayla), Matthew (Olivia), Taylor, & Avery Peterson, Luke, Mark, & Lily
Frantal, great-grandchildren Ari, Bradlee, & Weston.
She is further survived by her siblings Audrey Barnhart, WI and Ralph (Diane) Skalak, IL,
sister-in-law Karen Skalak, IL, and many other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023 at St. Paul’s Evangelical
Lutheran Church, Mauston. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
