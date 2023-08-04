Frantal, Mary A. Age 73 of Mauston

Mary A.Frantal, 73, of Mauston, passed away peacefully at Fairview Nursing Home, surrounded

by family.

Mary was born November 11, 1949 to Thomas and Theresa (Grabowski) Skalak, Sr. at home.

She met Robert Frantal in 1977, after being set up on a blind date by her friend. They united in

marriage March 25, 1978 at Como Community Church in Lake Geneva, WI. Together they

raised six children. He preceded her in death, May 20, 2023 .

Mary worked as a sales associate for Walmart in Lake Geneva. She helped open several

stores, working for them for 29 years. She made some lasting friendships over the years.

She enjoyed gardening, knitting and crocheting. Mary was also an avid hunter and enjoyed

spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Kelly (John) Key, VA, Erin (Mike) Downey, IL, Tony (Susie)

Frantal, WI, Dawn Bradshaw, WI, Carrie (Rick) Peterson, MN, Rob (Robbie) Frantal, CA, Brady

& Ben Frantal, Nathan (Kayla), Matthew (Olivia), Taylor, & Avery Peterson, Luke, Mark, & Lily

Frantal, great-grandchildren Ari, Bradlee, & Weston.

She is further survived by her siblings Audrey Barnhart, WI and Ralph (Diane) Skalak, IL,

sister-in-law Karen Skalak, IL, and many other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023 at St. Paul’s Evangelical

Lutheran Church, Mauston. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

