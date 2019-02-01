Foxconn’s Racine County factory is on

The latest on Foxconn: never mind. Just days after a Reuters report cast doubt on its future plans in the state, Foxconn Technology Group now says it will build a liquid crystal display manufacturing plant in Racine County. A company statement says that follows talks between President Donald Trump and company CEO Terry Gou. A […]

