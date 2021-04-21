Foxconn's new deal shows how project has changed since 2017; here are some of the major changes and points
Here are some of the takeaways from the new Foxconn deal compared with the previous deal.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Prosecutors charge Racine man in Kenosha County tavern shooting with 3 counts of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 11:34 PM
A criminal complaint provides new details about where shots were fired in and around the packed Somers House bar. Six people were shot, three fatally.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 11:33 PM
48 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes on I-41 in Washington County during a burst...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 10:57 PM
Multiple injuries were reported. The freeway was closed in both directions from Highway 60 to Highway 28, a roughly 18-mile stretch.
Assembly task force proposes policing changes as Evers orders state police to review use...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 10:55 PM
The proposals were released a day after a Minneapolis jury convicted police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd.
More than 50% of Wisconsin residents 16 and over have received at least one COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 10:15 PM
The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains halted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after it discovered six cases of blood clots in people who recently received the vaccine.
Lawmakers announce bill to combat extensive 'forever chemical' contamination in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 10:11 PM
A group of Democratic lawmakers gathered alongside Gov. Tony Evers to announce a new bill that would help the state tackle PFAS contamination.
The Derek Chauvin verdict: What thought leaders in Wisconsin and across the U.S. are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 9:16 PM
There was relief when the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin was read. But also concern that many others have not received justice.
Serena Williams investing in Milwaukee education technology startup Fiveable
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM
More than half a million students have used Fiveable in the last 30 days, according to the company.
Green Bay activists express relief after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, but say it's the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2021 at 6:13 PM
"Today was a glimpse into what justice could potentially look like for police accountability," one local leader says.
