Foxconn seeks seven million gallons of Lake Michigan water a day

The proposed Foxconn plant in Racine County could pump up to seven million gallons of water from Lake Michigan each day for operations at a plant it plans to build in Mount Pleasant. Racine city officials have filed what is called a “straddling community water diversion” application on behalf of the village of Mount Pleasant. […]

