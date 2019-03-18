Foxconn announces Gen6 facility groundbreaking

Foxconn Technology Group announced Monday the next steps in construction of its Gen6 advanced manufacturing facility in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Racine County. The next phases of construction will begin by Summer 2019 and the facility will begin production in the 4th quarter of 2020, according to a press release. “Our […]

Source: WRN.com





