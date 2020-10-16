Fox Communities Credit Union will hold drive-through food donations events Saturday for Stock the Shelves campaign
Event organizers are asking people to bring “drive up” donations Saturday to several locations in northeast Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Snow expected across northern Wisconsin Saturday; Green Bay and central Wisconsin could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM
It won't stick around for long, but the first snowflakes of the season could fly in Wisconsin this weekend.
State, federal government take major steps to study violence against Indigenous women
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 16, 2020 at 3:13 PM
Wisconsin supporters of those efforts said the work is just starting.
Wisconsin public school enrollments see biggest drop in decades in first count since...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM
The coronavirus complicated this year's enrollment counts as families moved their children between schools or pulled them out altogether.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/15
by WRJC WebMaster on October 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM
Early in-person voting starts Tuesday in Brown County. Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 16, 2020 at 2:48 PM
Voters can cast what's known as an "in-person absentee ballot" in Wisconsin from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. Here's when and where Brown County voters can vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
How to track your ballot after voting absentee in Wisconsin's November election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 2:42 PM
In Wisconsin, voters can use MyVote.WI.gov to track their absentee ballots after they've been sent to ensure their votes are received and counted.
'It will get worse before it gets better': Wisconsin shatters previous daily records with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 1:46 PM
Wisconsin shattered previous daily records Thursday as the state's health crisis continued to soar to new heights unimpeded.
Winter is coming. Here's how Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will tackle hunger relief...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 16, 2020 at 10:35 AM
Here's how Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will administer hunger relief this winter, with an incoming greater need for food.
