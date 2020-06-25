Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton to close doors for 2020, plans to resume live performances in 2021

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton will close its doors for 2020 due to COVID-19 and will reopen in 2021, officials announced Thursday.

