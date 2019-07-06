Fourth Of July Was Clean-Up Day In Reedsburg

Work crews in the Reedsburg area were heavily involved in clean-up activities after strong storms roared through the region last Wednesday. Sauk County workers had to use a truckload of sand to fill in the shoulder on the side of Highway 33 near La Valle. High water washed out parts of that road and stretches of Highway 12 had to be closed for the same reason. Residents say the high winds knocked down trees and large branches.

