Fourth death tied to Didion Milling explosion

A fourth person has died as a result of an explosion last week at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria. In a statement posted online, the company said 46-year-old Angel Reyes died Tuesday morning at UW Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries. Reyes was a pack operator at the plant, which processes […]

Source: WRN.com

